Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) recently:

5/30/2018 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 306 ($4.11) to GBX 308 ($4.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2018 – Legal & General Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

5/25/2018 – Legal & General Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

5/23/2018 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 218 ($2.92) to GBX 258 ($3.46). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC.

5/4/2018 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 215 ($2.88) to GBX 245 ($3.29). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 306 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 301 ($4.04) to GBX 334 ($4.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 315 ($4.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:LGEN traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 269.80 ($3.62). 25,367,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.05 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.30.

In related news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 97,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £260,541.56 ($349,579.44). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 228,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total value of £620,560.19 ($832,631.41).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

