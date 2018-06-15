Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spark Energy (SPKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE):

5/18/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/15/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

5/14/2018 – Spark Energy was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/9/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/1/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2018 – Spark Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $332.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of -1.87. Spark Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $234.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.48%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 404,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

