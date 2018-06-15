Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Five Star Senior Living Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $345.52 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of FVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 34,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,366. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 686,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 231,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

