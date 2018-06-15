Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Issued By B. Riley

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Canaccord Genuity set a $67.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research set a $57.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Foot Locker opened at $57.65 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

