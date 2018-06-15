Francesca’s Holdings Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (FRAN)

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Francesca’s in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Francesca’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Francesca’s opened at $6.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.05. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter worth about $534,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Francesca’s by 305.0% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter worth about $718,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Francesca’s (FRAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.