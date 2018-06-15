Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2018 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2018 – Acacia Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Acacia Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Acacia Communications is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Acacia Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/4/2018 – Acacia Communications was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Acacia Communications was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Acacia Communications had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2018 – Acacia Communications had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/27/2018 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/18/2018 – Acacia Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Acacia Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2018 – Acacia Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Acacia Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACIA stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,707. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Acacia Communications Inc alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,060 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $789,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $186,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,262. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.