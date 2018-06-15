Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of British Land (LON: BLND) recently:

5/23/2018 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/17/2018 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/17/2018 – British Land had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 759 ($10.18) price target on the stock.

5/17/2018 – British Land had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.39).

5/15/2018 – British Land had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

5/10/2018 – British Land had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on the stock.

4/5/2018 – British Land had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of British Land stock traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 684.60 ($9.19). 4,157,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($9.33).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.80 ($0.49) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). British Land had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 73.80%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

In other British Land news, insider Preben Prebensen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 699 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £139,800 ($187,575.47). Also, insider Nick Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 692 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,920 ($9,284.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,067 shares of company stock worth $14,716,447.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

