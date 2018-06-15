Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $102.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We model a 3% comp for FY19, or above BBY’s 0-2% range (that suggests comps are expected to turn negative in 2H).””

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – Ralph Lauren was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – Ralph Lauren had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They wrote, “We are encouraged by the progress being made to improve the health of the brand/ business, but continue to believe RL has work ahead to improve its digital strategy, update brand perception, and further rationalize distribution in NA. We look forward to an update on RL’s L-T plan at its Investor Day on 6/7. While we were impressed with the results, we believe today’s share price move accurately reflects much of the progress and the risk reward ratio has narrowed. Given our tepid top-line outlook, we remain NEUTRAL. In 4Q, revenue declined 2.3% to $1.53bn (vs. our -6.0% est), including a -1% total comp sales decline (CC; +4% reported). While revenue in NA came in slightly below our expectations, growth in Europe and Asia was well above our estimates.””

5/23/2018 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

5/22/2018 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren outperformed the industry in the past six months backed by robust bottom-line performance in recent quarters. Notably, third-quarter fiscal 2018 marked the company’s 12th consecutive earnings beat while sales lagged estimates after a beat in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Also, the company has been gaining from favorable geographic and channel mix shifts along with lower promotions and reduced product costs. Further, management adjusted fiscal 2018 outlook to account for the positive currency rates, which are likely to aid revenues and operating margins. However, its North America business continues to suffer due to distribution and brand exits, planned reduction in shipments and promotions to enhance the quality of sales, and lower customer demand.”

Shares of Ralph Lauren opened at $135.79 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,688,000 after buying an additional 893,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after buying an additional 559,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,092.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 314,748 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,950,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,025,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

