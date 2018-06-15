Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX):

5/7/2018 – StoneCastle Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “• For 1Q18, BANX had NII/share of $0.41, besting our estimate and consensus by a penny and the dividend by $0.03/share. We expect that as BANX continues to grow its portfolio that NII/share will likely increase as well and drive two dividend increases before the end of 2019.



• During 1Q18, BANX originated $58.2 million of investments and had sales and repayments of $43.0 million. The company closed its second securitization in February and contributed nine investments with a weighted average coupon of 7.78% and received $26.0 million. StoneCastle expects the vehicle to have an effective yield of 9.38%. The company invested $20.1 million in PFF as a placeholder asset for the cash received and is not taking management fees on the investment which we expect to be on the books for a few quarters.



• The securitization is a positive move for BANX as it provides enhanced yield to the company, helps deleverage the balance sheet, and enhances economic leverage and thus total ROE at BANX.



• We expect that BANX has the potential to grow its portfolio meaningfully through 2018 and 2019. FASB’s new accounting rule, CECL (current expected credit losses) will likely drive increased demand for subordinated debt at banks as the need to augment tier 2 capital arises given the accounting changes. Additionally, many banks have been equity-heavy since the financial crisis and will likely seek to increase debt levels to assist in improving ROEs as charge-offs continue to remain muted.



• BANX finished 3/31/18 with 12.2% of its investments in level 1 assets, 86.9% in level 2 assets, and the remainder in level 3 assets. StoneCastle has far fewer arbitrary inputs being used to calculate its NAV/share and thus we think that the stock should command a higher NAV premium on this transparency alone, the generally sounder credit quality of its book notwithstanding.



• We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.63 from $1.62 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.66 from $1.68. “

5/2/2018 – StoneCastle Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

5/2/2018 – StoneCastle Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2018 – StoneCastle Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/2/2018 – StoneCastle Financial is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StoneCastle Financial remained flat at $$21.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 5,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.20. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

