Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.06

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 69.19% and a negative net margin of 1,715.25%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -9.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reshape Lifesciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.73% of Reshape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Reshape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

