Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,557 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 507.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ResMed by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 722,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 229,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 123,279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $58,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 28,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,765,600.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,879.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock worth $6,825,073. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed opened at $106.47 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $107.67. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.75 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

