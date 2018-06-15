Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ROIC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

