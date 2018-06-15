Rev Group Inc (REVG) Insider Barbara H. Stephens Acquires 1,000 Shares

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) insider Barbara H. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $15,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,638. Rev Group Inc has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $608.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rev Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rev Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rev Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rev Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rev Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rev Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

