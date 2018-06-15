Critical Survey: AON (AON) and Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B)

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE: CRD.B) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Crawford & Company Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AON pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crawford & Company Class B pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AON pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AON has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Crawford & Company Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company Class B and AON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company Class B $1.16 billion 0.39 $27.66 million $0.87 9.53 AON $10.00 billion 3.41 $1.23 billion $6.52 21.40

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company Class B. Crawford & Company Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company Class B and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company Class B 2.43% 27.97% 6.52% AON 14.28% 39.65% 7.72%

Risk and Volatility

Crawford & Company Class B has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crawford & Company Class B and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company Class B 0 0 1 0 3.00 AON 1 9 4 0 2.21

AON has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Crawford & Company Class B.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Crawford & Company Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company Class B shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AON beats Crawford & Company Class B on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Class B Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

