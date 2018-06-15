Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) vs. Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Head to Head Contrast

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) and Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 0.78% 2.74% 0.99% Real Goods Solar -125.52% -222.80% -112.89%

Dividends

Brookfield Business Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Real Goods Solar does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Real Goods Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $22.82 billion 0.12 -$58.00 million N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $15.17 million 0.74 -$17.70 million N/A N/A

Real Goods Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Business Partners and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus target price of $42.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Real Goods Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. specializes in investments in business services and industrials sector. It seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

