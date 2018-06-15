Daqo New Energy (DQ) & ReneSola (SOL) Head to Head Analysis

ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola N/A N/A N/A Daqo New Energy 27.28% 27.20% 13.95%

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $102.97 million 0.91 $34.45 million $0.13 18.92 Daqo New Energy $352.85 million 1.05 $92.84 million $8.50 4.13

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReneSola and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 1 0 0 0 1.00 Daqo New Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.70%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than ReneSola.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats ReneSola on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd has a strategic partnership with Green City Energy AG to develop four solar parks in the south of France with a total installed capacity of 69 MW generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

