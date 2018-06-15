Financial Survey: INTL Fcstone (INTL) versus DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (DBOEY)

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ: INTL) and DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for INTL Fcstone and DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL Fcstone 0 0 0 0 N/A DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. INTL Fcstone does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares INTL Fcstone and DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL Fcstone 0.02% 5.62% 0.39% DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 29.39% 19.28% 0.61%

Volatility and Risk

INTL Fcstone has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INTL Fcstone and DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL Fcstone $29.42 billion 0.03 $6.40 million N/A N/A DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR $3.17 billion 8.16 $988.22 million N/A N/A

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL Fcstone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of INTL Fcstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of INTL Fcstone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR beats INTL Fcstone on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange. It operates Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives and repo transactions. The Xetra segment operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides admission of securities to listing services. The Clearstream segment offers custody and settlement services for securities; global securities financing services and collateral management; and investment funds services. The Market Data + Services segment distributes licenses for trading and market signals; develops and sells indices; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and trades in participant connectivity. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.