Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) and GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Ocean Group and GasLog Partners LP Unit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 GasLog Partners LP Unit 0 2 3 0 2.60

Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and GasLog Partners LP Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 2.82 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -450.00 GasLog Partners LP Unit $311.47 million 3.16 $112.83 million $2.09 11.48

GasLog Partners LP Unit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Ocean Group. Golden Ocean Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners LP Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. GasLog Partners LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners LP Unit has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of GasLog Partners LP Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and GasLog Partners LP Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 6.10% 2.24% 1.13% GasLog Partners LP Unit 35.17% 13.63% 5.13%

Summary

GasLog Partners LP Unit beats Golden Ocean Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

