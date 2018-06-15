Reviewing GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (GELYY) & WABCO (WBC)

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS: GELYY) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and WABCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WABCO 0 5 10 0 2.67

WABCO has a consensus target price of $163.15, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given WABCO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WABCO is more favorable than GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A WABCO 11.97% 35.77% 10.13%

Risk & Volatility

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WABCO has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WABCO does not pay a dividend. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of WABCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of WABCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and WABCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR $13.73 billion 1.95 $1.57 billion $3.43 17.43 WABCO $3.30 billion 1.96 $406.10 million $6.86 17.57

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WABCO. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WABCO beats GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company is also involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines. It also exports its products primarily to the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors for replacement parts and services and commercial vehicle fleet operators for management solutions and services; and manufacturers of heavy duty off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.