Head-To-Head Survey: Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) & Global Cord Blood (CO)

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alta Mesa Resources and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Mesa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.97%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $110.41 million 10.64 $18.33 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Mesa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources N/A -7.96% -3.71% Global Cord Blood 27.05% 9.05% 4.49%

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2017, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of January 31, 2018, Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.