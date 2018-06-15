TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Healthequity (HQY) Financial Analysis

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Healthequity alerts:

This table compares Healthequity and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 22.91% 13.47% 12.73% TechTarget 7.95% 7.47% 5.28%

Volatility and Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Healthequity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Healthequity and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 2 8 0 2.80 TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75

Healthequity currently has a consensus target price of $77.90, suggesting a potential downside of 2.83%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.38%. Given Healthequity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthequity is more favorable than TechTarget.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthequity and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $229.52 million 21.67 $47.36 million $0.54 148.46 TechTarget $108.56 million 7.11 $6.80 million $0.24 116.92

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthequity beats TechTarget on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.