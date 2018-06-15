Huron Consulting Group (HURN) and Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Critical Comparison

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackrock Capital Investment and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Huron Consulting Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Dividends

Blackrock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Huron Consulting Group does not pay a dividend. Blackrock Capital Investment pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment 6.07% 9.02% 6.02% Huron Consulting Group -21.97% 7.60% 3.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $97.33 million 4.70 $20.90 million $0.73 8.67 Huron Consulting Group $807.74 million 1.14 -$170.11 million $2.15 19.19

Blackrock Capital Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group. Blackrock Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Blackrock Capital Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. Its targeted investment typically ranges between $10 million and $50 million. The Company generally seeks to invest in companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company’s investments are in senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated loans to the United States private and certain public middle-market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.