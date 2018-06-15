Reviewing MTS Systems (MTSC) and Abaxis (ABAX)

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MTS Systems and Abaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abaxis 1 7 1 0 2.00

MTS Systems presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Abaxis has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 30.03%. Given MTS Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Abaxis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of MTS Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Abaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MTS Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Abaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTS Systems and Abaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.24 $25.08 million $2.22 24.75 Abaxis $244.70 million 7.79 $27.17 million $1.29 64.63

Abaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTS Systems. MTS Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Abaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.40% 8.03% 3.05% Abaxis 11.11% 10.65% 9.12%

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Abaxis pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Abaxis pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MTS Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abaxis has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, force, and sound measurement; and piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents. It also provides VetScan VS2, a chemistry, electrolyte, immunoassay, and blood gas analyzer delivering results from a sample of whole blood, serum, or plasma; VetScan profiles, which are packaged as single-use plastic veterinary reagent discs; and VetScan HM5, VetScan HM2, VetScan HMII, and VetScan HMT hematology instruments, as well as reagent kits for veterinary applications. In addition, the company offers VetScan VSpro that assists the diagnosis and evaluation of suspected bleeding disorders, toxicity/poisoning, disseminated intravascular coagulation evaluation, hepatic disease, monitoring therapy, and disease progression states; VetScan VSpro coagulation test to evaluate prothrombin and the activated partial thromboplastin times; VetScan VSpro fibrinogen test for in-vitro determination of fibrinogen levels in equine platelet poor plasma from a citrated stabilized whole blood sample; and i-STAT that delivers blood gas, electrolyte, chemistry, and hematology results. Further, it provides VetScan rapid tests for the detection of various diseases, as well as sells products developed through its patented Orbos discrete lyophilization process to companies for other applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Abaxis, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Union City, California.

