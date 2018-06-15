Critical Survey: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) and NeuLion (NEUL)

NeuLion (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NeuLion does not pay a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuLion and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuLion $95.57 million 2.43 -$31.31 million ($0.04) -20.75 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A $28.50 billion 2.90 $2.95 billion $1.93 23.14

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion. NeuLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuLion and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43% Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 13.76% 17.50% 6.21%

Risk and Volatility

NeuLion has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuLion and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 0 6 11 0 2.65

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.43%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A is more favorable than NeuLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A beats NeuLion on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

