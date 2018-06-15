Reviewing Regions Financial (RF) and Peoples Financial Services (PFIS)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.09 billion 3.43 $1.26 billion $1.00 18.62 Peoples Financial Services $91.43 million 4.06 $18.45 million N/A N/A

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Regions Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regions Financial and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 2 14 4 2 2.27 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 22.06% 8.75% 1.10% Peoples Financial Services 20.89% 7.84% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Peoples Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The company's Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trusts, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trusts services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, education funding strategies, and tax planning; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking accounts, merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides remote deposit capture, cash management, night depository, and direct deposit, and official check services, as well as automatic clearing house transactions, automated teller machines, point of sale transactions, and safe deposit boxes. The company serves business, governmental, professional, and retail customers, as well as non-profits and municipal agencies through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

