Reviewing Rev Group (REVG) & Nissan Motor (NSANY)

Rev Group (NYSE: REVG) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Rev Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Rev Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rev Group and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rev Group 2.28% 12.84% 5.66% Nissan Motor 6.22% 14.67% 4.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rev Group and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rev Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Nissan Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rev Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 61.46%. Given Rev Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rev Group and Nissan Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.45 $31.37 million $0.94 17.02 Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.36 $6.74 billion $3.63 5.49

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rev Group. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rev Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Rev Group pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nissan Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use; and vehicle development of light-duty trucks. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

