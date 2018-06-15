Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Critical Review

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Safeguard Scientifics does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Oaktree Strategic Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$88.57 million ($4.34) -3.01 Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.30 -$8.76 million $0.76 11.03

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and Oaktree Strategic Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oaktree Strategic Income 0 2 0 0 2.00

Safeguard Scientifics presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.18%. Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Safeguard Scientifics is more favorable than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -77.28% -38.47% Oaktree Strategic Income -8.28% 6.91% 3.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

