Reviewing EVRAZ (EVRZF) & United States Steel (X)

United States Steel (NYSE: X) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. EVRAZ does not pay a dividend. United States Steel pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of United States Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United States Steel and EVRAZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 3 6 10 0 2.37 EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Steel presently has a consensus price target of $41.21, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given United States Steel’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United States Steel is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Volatility & Risk

United States Steel has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVRAZ has a beta of -3.37, meaning that its stock price is 437% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Steel and EVRAZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $12.25 billion 0.52 $387.00 million $1.94 18.58 EVRAZ $10.83 billion 0.85 $681.36 million $0.48 13.50

EVRAZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Steel. EVRAZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United States Steel and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel 4.62% 17.92% 5.52% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United States Steel beats EVRAZ on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, sheets, strip mill plates, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as heating radiators and refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, service center, conversion, container, transportation, appliance and electrical, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products; and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services; and owns, develops, and manages various real estate assets. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

