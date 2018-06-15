Reviewing YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (YAHOY) and Fluent (FLNT)

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS: YAHOY) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR alerts:

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and Fluent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR $7.90 billion 2.49 $1.22 billion $0.44 15.67 Fluent $220.27 million 1.02 -$53.20 million ($0.72) -4.17

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 15.50% 13.58% 8.87% Fluent -29.78% -13.51% -9.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fluent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR beats Fluent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising, information listing, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions Business and Consumer Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and information listing services. The company is also involved in financial and payment-related services; cloud-related services; and corporate services, such as data center related operations, and other services. In addition, it is involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; mail-order services for office-related products and other delivery services; rental server information processing, domain registration, and cloud services; parcel delivery service; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. Further, the company offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, it engages in data center, venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, life/non-life insurance agency, and e-commerce, online media, as well as other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. Yahoo Japan Corporation also operates Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc., a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries. It offers CORE, a data fusion platform that provides information about individuals, businesses, and assets for banking and financial services companies, insurance companies, healthcare companies, law enforcement and government, the collection industry, law firms, retail, telecommunications companies, and corporate security and investigative firms. This segment also provides data acquisition solutions that enable clients to grow their customer databases by using self-declared consumer insights to identify, connect with, and acquire first-party consumer data and multi-channel marketing consent. The Performance Marketing segment operates Agile Audience Engine platform that helps brands, advertisers, and marketers find the right customers in the business-to-consumer vertical, including Internet and telecommunications, financial services, health and wellness, consumer packaged goods, careers and education, and retail and entertainment through mobile, Web, and in-app content environments. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Cogint, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.