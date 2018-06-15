Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Share Price

News articles about Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rexford Industrial Realty earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5805432652788 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 999,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,202. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $48.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $292,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

