Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,920,031,000 after buying an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,526,000 after buying an additional 440,989 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,157,000 after buying an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,814,000 after buying an additional 2,637,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,828,000 after buying an additional 332,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,558,980 shares of company stock worth $469,857,949. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Walmart traded down $0.53, hitting $83.26, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 222,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,575. The company has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.