RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given News Impact Score of -0.01

News headlines about RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RGC Resources earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.1722743976244 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources opened at $28.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). RGC Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

