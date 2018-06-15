Rhumbline Advisers Has $3 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Owens & Minor worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 5,826.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of Owens & Minor opened at $16.29 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

