Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.91 Million Position in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 868,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,284,000 after acquiring an additional 434,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $1,832,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,258,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

LGI Homes stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

