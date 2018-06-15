Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group opened at $214.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $183.85 and a 1 year high of $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.51 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

