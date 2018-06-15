ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of ADTRAN worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTRAN opened at $15.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $694.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

