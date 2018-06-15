Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Installed Building Products worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Instinet started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of Installed Building Products opened at $62.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 61,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,737,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,592. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

