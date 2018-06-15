Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Jack in the Box worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,300,000 after buying an additional 108,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,565,000 after buying an additional 268,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,819,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,194,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of JACK traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

