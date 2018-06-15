Rialto Market Cap Achieves $10.67 Million (CRYPTO:XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Rialto has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Rialto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00602718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00236830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,853,913 tokens. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

