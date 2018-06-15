Rialto Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Rialto token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Rialto has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $1,536.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rialto has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00597968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00232156 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00092659 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,853,913 tokens. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

