BidaskClub Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to “Hold”

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 244,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 1.65. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 468,732 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 521,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

