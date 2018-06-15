Richmond Hill Investments LLC Has $17.51 Million Position in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the period. Post accounts for 12.7% of Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richmond Hill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Post worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP grew its holdings in Post by 113.0% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP now owns 85,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Post by 14.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Post by 68.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $336,000.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 2,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,156. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.08.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

