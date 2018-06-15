Riecoin (RIC) Price Tops $0.0582

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Riecoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Riecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Riecoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,620.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.13 or 0.07570590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.46 or 0.13146100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.01483950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01951260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00210169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.03000090 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00512095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008428 BTC.

About Riecoin

Riecoin (RIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 43,469,825 coins. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Riecoin is riecoin.org. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Riecoin

Riecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Riecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

