HSBC Downgrades Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 price target on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

RIO traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. 3,669,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,267. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 5,481.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

