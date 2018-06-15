Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($55.92) to GBX 5,000 ($66.57) in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($53.26) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Rio Tinto to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 4,700 ($62.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,188.75 ($55.77).

Rio Tinto opened at GBX 4,352 ($57.94) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($38.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($56.27).

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,713 ($49.43) per share, for a total transaction of £18,565 ($24,717.08). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,247 ($56.54), for a total value of £202,114.73 ($269,091.64).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

