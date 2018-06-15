Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Stock Price

News stories about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6608648402079 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 318,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,472. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

