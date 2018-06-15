Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,739. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$46.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of C$328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$190.16 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.90.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 7,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.03, for a total value of C$253,141.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

