Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Share Price

Media coverage about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.545831578981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 5,746 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $203,408.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

