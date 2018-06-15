Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded down C$0.16, reaching C$46.16, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,739. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$46.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of C$328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$190.16 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.90.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 7,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.03, for a total value of C$253,141.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

