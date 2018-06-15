Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty traded up $0.63, hitting $108.42, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 547,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.64). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.73%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,412.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COR. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.19 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

